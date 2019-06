Also Read | 54 youth planning to join militant ranks arrested in Kashmir: Police

Two youth have shunned the militancy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

He said the identities of the two youths have been kept secret due to threat perception to their lives.

“With the help of community members and family, two more youths from Pulwama have returned to the mainstream,” the spokesman said.