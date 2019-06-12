Two shepherds, 550 sheep rescued from flooded stream in Budgam

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Local volunteers on Wednesday rescued two shepherds and their livestock stuck in a nallah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district following heavy rains.

Two shepherds along with their 400-500 sheep were stuck in the middle of Doodhganga Nallah near Sogam bridge after heavy overnight rains.

They said the shepherds were not able to cross the nallah because of heavy water flow.