Kashmir
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 6, 2019, 12:07 PM

Two soldiers injured in cross LoC firing in Rajouri sector

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 6, 2019, 12:07 PM

Two Army personnel were injured in cross border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The soldiers, who were manning a forward post in the Romali Dhara area of Nowshera sector, were injured in the firing from across the border on Friday night, they added.

Trending News

Petrol, diesel price hiked, customs duty raised on 75 items

Citizen friendly, future-oriented budget: PM

Disappointed, but there may be some hope in details: J&K Inc.

Hizb militant killed in Shopian encounter

A defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms, followed by mortar-shelling around 9 pm on Friday.

The Army retaliated in a befitting manner to silence the Pakistani guns, he added.

The cross-border firing and shelling continued till 10.30 pm, the officials said, adding that the casualties suffered by the Pakistani troops in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

Latest News

Governor administration cancels 2016 job selections in KVIB

BJP organizes road rally to kickstart membership drive in Bandipora

20 Amarnath pilgrims injured after two buses collide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Congress needs charismatic Gen Next leader: Punjab CM

The injured soldiers were evacuated and were undergoing treatment at a military hospital, they said.

Tagged in ,
Related News