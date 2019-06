Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police went missing with their service weapons in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Police sources told Greater Kashmir that Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Hashim Dar of Tujan Pulwama and Sulimman Ahamd Khan son of Bashir Ahmad Khan of Uthmulla Shopian vanished with two rifles from District Police Lines Pulwama on Thursday morning.

More details are awaited.