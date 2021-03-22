Three unidentified militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian: police

Three unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Manihal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Monday morning.
As per a police spokesperson, the gunfight raged around last midnight in the area after the forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 03). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/XwBpomMIiM— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 22, 2021
