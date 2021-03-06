Two UP residents held along with pistol on highway in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Police on Saturday arrested two non-locals along with a country made pistol (Katta) at Jawhar Tunnel in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

News agency GNS, quoting senior police officer, reported that the duo identified as Mohammad Danish Sadeeqi, son of Mohammad Shamshad Sadeeqi and Naushad, son of Mohammad Younis, both residents of Bijnor UP, were intercepted by Kulgam police at Jawahar Tunnel a vehicle bearing registration number JK 04 9750.

During search of Vehicle one Pistol (KATTA) along with 16 rounds were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

The police officer further said that the duo might have come with the intention of criminal act and ruled out any militancy angle.

He said both are working in a bakery shop at Soura Srinagar. Further questioning of suspects is continue, the officer added.