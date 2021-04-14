Two-way LMV traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Two-way traffic shall be allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow on Thursday, even as the traffic police asked commuters to confirm the status of highway in view of a bad weather forecast.

In a communiqué issued this afternoon, J&K Traffic Police asked Traffic Control Unit (TCUs) Jammu/Srinagar to liaise with their counterpart in Ramban for releasing a two-way LMV traffic from Nagrota, Jakheni and Zig Qazigund in the respective time slots of 0900 hours- 1200 hours, 1000 hours – 1300 hours and 0900 hours- 1200 hours subject to fair weather and motorable road condition.

It, however, advised the commuters to confirm the status of the road from the concerned TCUs before travelling on the road in-view of bad weather prediction by the MeT department for the next few days.

As for the heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), the communiqué said that they shall be allowed from Jakheni towards Srinagar from 1500 hours.