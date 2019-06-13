Two-way traffic restored on Srinagar-Leh highway

After remaining closed for a day, the Sonamarag-Drass stretch of the strategic 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway re-opened for two-way traffic movement for all kinds of vehicles today afternoon.

Officials said that the Sonamarag-Drass stretch of the highway was closed on Wednesday due to fresh snowfall, slippery conditions and apprehension of landslides and shooting stones on the Zojilla stretch.

However it has been thrown open for traffic movement after clearing the road and after improvement in the weather conditions in the area.

Fahim Ali, DSP traffic Ganderbal told Greater Kashmir that two way traffic is on in the area.

“After receiving the vehicles at Sonamrag coming from Drass this afternoon around 272 HMVs excluding oil tankers have moved from Sonamrag towards Drass till 3PM,” he said, adding: “The movement of HMVs moving towards Drass is on and its number will increase till scheduled time late afternoon.”