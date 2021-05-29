Two women aged 35 among 20 more die of COVID-19 in J&K, toll past 3,800

Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 20 more COVID-19 deaths since last evening and two among the fresh victims are 35-year-old women, taking the overall fatality 3,815, officials said on Saturday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported twelve of these deaths were reported from Jammu and remaining from Kashmir valley.

Officials said the victims from Jammu comprise a 60-year-old man from Phallian Mandal, a 55-year-old woman from Lower Gadigarh, a 35-year-old woman from Domana Jammu, an 82-year-old woman from Digiana Jammu , a 67-year-old woman from Palli Bari Brahmana, a 62-year-old man from Poonch A/P Trikuta Nagar, an 85-year-old woman from Bantalab Jammu, a 94-year-old man from Sidhra Jammu, a 69-year-old from Resham Ghar Colony Bakshi Nagarand, a 55-year-old woman R.S Pura, a 71-year-old woman from Roop Nagar and a 66-year-old woman from Paloura Jammu.

Among others the victims from the valley include a 65-year-old man from Puchal Pulwama who died 25 days after he was admitted to district hospital Pulwama, officials said.

A man from Karimabad died at district hospital Pulwama, a day after he was admitted there, they added.

As per officials, an 80-year-old from Sangerwani Pulwama died six days after he was admitted to the same hospital.

A man from Kokernag died at GMC Anantnag last evening, they said.

In north Kashmir, a 52-year-old man from Tangmarg Baramulla died fornight after he was admitted to SKIMS Bemina, they said.

Also, a 35-year-old woman from Charar-e-Sharief died two days after she was admitted to the COVID-19 management facility, they said.

Two deaths were also reported at SMHS hospital as per officials.