Two women die after tree falls on them in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Two women were killed in Chandaji village of Bandipora district in north Kashmir after a tree fell on them following a windstorm in the area last night.

An official identified the deceased as Mubeena Bano (18) daughter of Zakir Hussain Khan and Shareefa Begum (33) wife of Arif Hussain Khan. Both the deceased were residents of Chandaji.

He said that they had gone to Babrie Walla Uraniya Behak to graze their cattle last evening when strong winds uprooted a tree which fell on them, resulting in their on-spot death.

Kashmir valley is in the grip of heavy rains and windstorm since last evening prompting closure of many links roads while many areas across the valley have been inundated due to incessant rains.