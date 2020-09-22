Two women killed in hit-and-run case in Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Two women were killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that after the accident, the driver of the vehicle escaped from the spot even as police have registered a case and started the investigation.

“Police is working on leads to identify the hit-and-run driver who killed two women pedestrians,” it said, quoting sources.

The deceased have been identified as Saleema wife of Bashir Ahmad Mir and Fatima wife of Mohammad Yousuf Mir, both residents of Wagay Mohalla Hadipora.