Two youth were found dead in a mysterious condition on Wednesday in Sherbag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Two bodies were recovered from a graveyard at Sherbagh, reported news agency GNS.

A police official said that preliminary investigation suggests that the duo might have died due to overdose of drugs.

He said that the actual cause of death will be ascertained after investigations.

One of the deceased is believed to be from Kishtwar district.