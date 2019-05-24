Kashmir
Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: May 24, 2019, 7:15 PM

Two youth hit by pellets in Sopore clashes, referred to Srinagar hospital

Witnesses said that the protesting youth pelted the forces with stones. The forces responded by firing tear gas and pellets.
Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: May 24, 2019, 7:15 PM

Two youth were injured during fresh clashes with the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Reports said that youth took to streets soon after Friday prayers in Sopore against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa and clashes with the security forces deployed there.

Trending News

India chooses Modi again

Zakir Musa killed in Tral encounter

Every moment of my life devoted to nation: PM Modi

Country has rejected alternative to BJP: Omar

An eye witness said that two youth were hit by pellets in their eyes. The injured were rushed to SDH Sopore where from they were referred to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Amir of Sopore.

Latest News

Admit cards, roll number slips to be treated as travel passes for candidates: Div Com

Geelani pays tribute to slain militant commander Zakir Musa, says dispute has made life hell for Kashmiris

All schools and colleges across Kashmir to remain closed tomorrow

JK Governor congratulates winning candidates of Lok Sabha Elections

Earlier in the day, a youth had suffered injury in his hand during clashes with the forces. He was also referred to SMHS hospital for treatment.

Related News