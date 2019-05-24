Two youth hit by pellets in Sopore clashes, referred to Srinagar hospital

Two youth were injured during fresh clashes with the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Reports said that youth took to streets soon after Friday prayers in Sopore against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa and clashes with the security forces deployed there.

An eye witness said that two youth were hit by pellets in their eyes. The injured were rushed to SDH Sopore where from they were referred to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Amir of Sopore.

Earlier in the day, a youth had suffered injury in his hand during clashes with the forces. He was also referred to SMHS hospital for treatment.