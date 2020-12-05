Two youth prevented from joining militant ranks: Police

Two youth from Ganderbal who had been lead to join militant ranks were apprehended in Srinagar downtown on Saturday, Police said. It said the youth were counselled and handed over to parents.

“Based on credible input about joining of two youth in militant ranks, Police on the basis of technical inputs immediately swung into action and apprehended both the youth of Wussan area of Ganderbal from Srinagar downtown,” Police said. “Preliminary investigation reveals that both the persons had developed tendency to join militant ranks.”

Police said the arrested youth were properly counseled by the Ganderbal Police, psychiatrists and other experts in presence of their parents and handed over to their parents with the advice to keep an eye on their daily activities. Speaking on the issue, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal said the youth of Kashmir were being enticed to join militant ranks which needed to be curbed.

He said the parents should come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through concerted counseling by the experts.