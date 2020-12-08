UEED employees aghast over 'withholding' of salary

Scores of permanent employees of Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED), Kashmir division are up in arms against the government for “unnecessarily withholding” their salary from the last three months.

In a statement issued to Kashmir News Service, a group of engineering staff and other low-rung employees, said, “forget daily rated workers, we are witnessing the worst times under current dispensation.”

“Government has withheld our salary from the last three months in these testing times. Every time, we talk about it to our higher ups, they blame the finance department,” they alleged. “We have been working 24×7 in harsh conditions under the ongoing pandemic and being classified under essential services category. Still we are being treated as second class citizens.”

They said that all the employees falling under New Pension Scheme (NPS) category including Class-IV employees and helpers were also facing immense hardships due to non-payment of wages

“We NPS employees are being given step motherly treatment time and again as other employees in UEED Kashmir are getting their monthly salary on time,” they said.

“The people at the helm of affairs pay no attention toward our miseries. The authorities in the department are only giving excuses that NPS funds are not available and push us to the wall. We suffer and run from pillar to post.”

The aggrieved employees have appealed to the higher authorities in the Department of Finance and Housing and Urban Development Department to look into the matter on priority.

“We now humbly appeal to the higher authorities to get our issues resolved at an earliest so that we can feed our families properly,” said the unpaid employees.

Principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta said that he would look into the matter. “This isn’t in my knowledge. I will look into this and get back,” said Gupta.