UN urges world to cut carbon emissions by 45% by 2030

Stressing the impact of climate change on people’s lives, the United Nations here on Tuesday appealed all countries to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.

Addressing mediapersons, Luis Alfonso de Alba, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action Summit, said all countries had been asked to formulate plans and demonstrate that addressing climate change issue was “possible”.

Leaders of all countries had been invited to the summit with concrete, realistic plans to enhance their nationally-determined contributions by 2020, in line with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent over the next decade, and net zero emissions by 2050, he said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has convened the summit in New York in September.

According to UN, the last four years were the four hottest on record, and winter temperatures in the Arctic have risen by 3 degrees Celsius since 1900.

Twenty-eight companies with $1.3 trillion market capitalisation were stepping up to set a new level of climate ambition in a response to a call to act ahead of the summit, Alba said.