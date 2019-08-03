Uncertainty, fear have gripped people: Hakeem Yaseen

Also Read | Take stern action against elements inimical to peace: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Hakeem Yaseen, Saturday said that the people of Kashmir have been gripped by uncertainty and fear due to the government’s orders and advisories.

“Suspicious activities, including deployment of about 280 additional companies in the Valley, Amarnath advisory and asking students to leave the Valley, have been going on since the past few days. This has created fear psychosis among the masses,” Yaseen said in a statement.

He added that the government is not coming out with a clear answer to douse the panic.

He urged the state as well as central governments to come out with a proper statement and lay rumours to rest.