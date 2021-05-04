Uncovered schools, Anganwadi centres to get water connection

The J&K government is all set to provide drinking water facilities to all the uncovered schools and Anganwadi centres in J&K besides covering 19.65 lakh population with the new 3.83 water connections during the current financial year.

The Jal Shakti department has also fixed a target to provide 100 percent piped water connections to every household by September next year under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

“Srinagar and Ganderbal districts have already been covered while nine other districts will be covered by March next year and the remaining seven districts will be covered by September 2022,” an official document reads.

“Besides, all the uncovered schools and Anganwadi centres of J&K will be provided water connections,” it reads.

The J&K government has fixed a target to provide drinking water facility to all 18.17 lakh households in J&K by December 2022 besides ensuring that such facilities are provided to all schools and Anganwadi centres.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti in October last year launched a 100-day campaign based on the vision to ensure potable water supply in all schools and Anganwadi centres across India.

The J&K government has made an allocation of Rs 6346 crore for Jal Shakti department for year 2021-22. The allocation has been enhanced by Rs 5102 crore more than the previous year’s budget allocation for the department.

With the enhancement in the allocation, the Jal shakti department has fixed a target to complete 410 water supply schemes in J&K during the current financial year which would enable it to provide the piped water facilities to all the uncovered areas besides schools and Anganwadi centres.

Besides covering the uncovered areas with piped water connections, the department has also started major developmental works in the Irrigation and Flood Control section as well.

As per the official documents, around 57 ongoing minor irrigation schemes under AlBP-PMKSY are likely to be physically completed during 2021-22 which would help the government achieve the irrigation potential of more than 0.19 lakh hectare.

“The devastating 2014 flood still remains in our memories and a comprehensive flood management plan of River Jhelum and its tributaries is expected to get accelerated for achieving the target of enhancing the discharge capacity of the River Jhelum,” the official document reads.

It reads that the discharge capacity of the River Jhelum would be enhanced from 41,000 to 60,000 cusecs at Sangam reference point and from 8700 cusecs to 17,000 cusecs at off take of Padshahi Bagh Srinagar.

“Work on Tawi Barrage (balance portion) and Ujh Multi-Purpose Project (UMPP) is also being started,” the document reads.