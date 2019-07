Also Read | Pahalgam: Girl accuses neighbour of raping her

An underage boy was sexually abused by his neighbour at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

A police official said that a minor boy was sodomized allegedly by his neighbour in Zrakan village of the district.

He said that after receiving a complaint from the victim’s family, police registered a case and initiated investigations.