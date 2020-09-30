Unemployed microbiologists seek creation of posts

The unemployed microbiologists Wednesday urged the education department to create posts at 10+2 level.

A delegation of unemployed postgraduate microbiologists said on one hand Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) devises and publishes syllabus for the subject every year. “They even issue date sheets along with other subjects at the time of exams. But unlike other subjects, Microbiology is not offered to the students regularly and as a result the subject is not being taught at the Higher Secondary school level across the Union territory, thereby depriving the students of studying an important subject,” said a delegation member.

He said the government was also depriving scores of educated and well-trained educated youth teaching opportunity.

They said the ongoing COVID19 pandemic has underlined the importance of microbiology as a subject. “We urge Principal Secretary, Education, Asgar Samoon, to consider creation of posts so that it is regularly offered at Higher Secondary level,” the delegation members said.