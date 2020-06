An unidentified male body was found in a paddy field in Larsun area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday morning.

A police officail told News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the body of a middle-aged person was spotted by locals in Larsun area.

“After getting information about it, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the body,” he said.

The body has been kept at a local mortuary , he said.