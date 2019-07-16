Kashmir
Unidentified male body retrieved from Jehlum river in north Kashmir

Police on Tuesday recovered an identified male body on river Jehlum near Shadipora area of Sumbal in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to news agency GNS, some locals spotted the body floating near Shadipora and informed the concerned police station immediately.

A police team reached the spot and retrieved the body. Confirming it a police officer said that the body has been taken to nearby hospital for medico- legal formalities.

The officer said that the identity of the deceased is being ascertained.

