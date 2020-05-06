Unidentified militant killed in ongoing Beighpora operation: Police

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing operation in Beighpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out in Beighpora village in Awantipora area of the district today morning following an overnight search operation.

Earlier, a police spokesman said a top militant commander was trapped by the security forces.

Beighpora is the native village of Hizb operations commander Riyaz Naikoo.

Mobile Internet was suspended across the Kashmir valley soon after the news of the gunfight spread. An official said the Internet was suspended as a precautionary measure.

