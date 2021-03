An unidentified woman’s body was recovered from a power canal near Kawcherwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Reports said the body was spotted by some locals in the canal after which they informed the local police.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the identity of the body has not been ascertained yet even as a postmortem is going on.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation has been started, he said.