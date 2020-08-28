Union Minister administers oath to Lokesh Dutt as Chairman Joint ERC

Union Power Minister, R.K. Singh on Friday administered oath, through video conferencing, to Lokesh Dutt Jha as Chairman Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Other members were also administered Oath by the Minister.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary Power Development Department Rohit Kansal and other senior officers attended the Oath ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the challenge before the Chairman and the members is of a higher degree but they have to take responsibility and serve the interests of public. He said that we need to put in place a viable and sustainable system for the benefit of public good. He said that the ultimate objective of all systems is to serve the public in a sustainable manner.

The Minister further exuded hope that the Chairman and the members will serve the people in a much better way and will lay a strong foundation for the development of power sector. Advisor Baseer Khan congratulated the Chairman and other members and wished them good luck.

Principal Secretary PDD Rohit Kansal also spoke on the occasion and said that the functioning of the Commission is very pivotal and will work to improve the finances of DISCOMS in Jammu and Kashmir.