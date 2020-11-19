Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls PAGD a conspiracy against J&K people

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is the death of destructive dynastic politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Its formation was the conspiracy of political parties against the people of the Union Territory. The amalgam will try to keep J&K away from development and prosperity,” he said during his tour of the union territory.

Addressing the party workers at the Tourist Reception Center (TRC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Naqvi said that the people were deprived of political rights only because of Article 370 and 35A.

“The dynasty rule in J&K kept people away from the mainstream and unaware of constitutional rights,” news agency KNO quoted Naqvi as having said.

About the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls, Naqvi said that all the parties are contesting the elections including those who claimed that they won’t contest the polls until the August 5 decision is reversed.

“DDC election will send a clear that the people of J&K are now part of dignity, development, rights and all this will be fulfilled by BJP,” he said, adding that it was the time when BJP will make people understand that the time and atmosphere has changed and the people at present are happy and are looking forward.

After the August 5 decision, he said, the funds from the central government are directly being utilized in J&K. “This was not happening in the past under dynasty rule,” Naqvi said.

“Schemes are also being implemented regularly,” the Union Minister said, adding that the development with dignity is the way forward. “I assure you that all the problems and challenges that people were facing earlier will be eliminated in the coming time.”

The Union Minister said that the security has been provided to many people already ahead of the DDC polls and all other representatives who need it will not be deprived of it.

About the eviction of nomads in parts of J&K, Naqvi said that no one can be allowed to disobey the forest land law. “No one will force the Gujjar community to leave the forests. Whosoever is living within forests will remain there,” he said.

Reacting over the tweets of former chief ministers of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister said that no power in the world can destabilize India, be it Pakistan or anyone else.

“The regional parties along with the Congress party are hatching the conspiracy to de-motivate the people and bring them down from confidence level but BJP is committed to strengthening it,” he said.