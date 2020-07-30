Union minister reviews implementation of NAM, operationalization of Wellness Centers

Union Minister of AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik on Thursday chaired a webinar to review implementation of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) and operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers (AH&WC) approved under Ayushman Bharat.

A statement said the meeting was attended by Ministers of AYUSH of many states and additional Chief Secretaries, administrative secretaries of Health and AYUSH of remaining states and UTs.

The statement said J&K was represented by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education alongwith Director ISM, Dr Mohan Singh; Assistatnt Director, Dr Rakesh Kumar Raina; Technical Officer, Dr Wahid ul Hassan; Master Trainer AYUSH, H&WCs Dr Rajesh Gupta and Statistical Officer Sanjay Bhat.

Dulloo, in his address informed that in J&K 94 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres have been approved of which 45 Centres have been made operational.

Besides, he said 100 more AYUSH HWCs were proposed to be established during the current financial year which have been reflected in the annual action plan under Natiional AYUSH Mission.

He informed that four 50-bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals were being established at Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtwar and Kathua.

Moreover, the proposal of three more 50-bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals at Samba, Anantnag and Bandipora has also been projected to the Ministry for approval which has been agreed in Principle, said the statement.

Dulloo highlighted some vital issues of National AYUSH Mission and Health Wellness Centres in J&K with the Union Minister.

He requested that resource pool to J&K may be considered on the analogy of erstwhile state of J&K based on criteria of population, backwardness and performance which has not changed by reorganization of J&K state to UT.

The Union Minister gave a patient hearing to all the requests and ensured assistance from his Ministry. He also appreciated the role of AYUSH doctors in tackling the COVID19 pandemic, and stressed for distribution of AYUSH immunity boosting medicines to frontline workers and to make people aware regarding preventive measures during COVID19 pandemic through AYUSH interventions.