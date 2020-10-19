Union MoS announces sops for Ladakh three days ahead of crucial LAHDC polls

Three days ahead of the crucial polls for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Ladakh, union minister of State for Home G K Reddy Monday announced a series of sops for the cold desert that includes, among others, 7500 MW power projects and 5000 jobs for the youth.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, Reddy said that Ladakh has a huge potential for power generation and the Government of India has identified projects that will generate 7500 MWs of electricity for the Union Territory.

“The power projects will serve the local population and will help farmers, industries,” Reddy said, as per new agency KNO.

Urging the LAHDC voters to support BJP candidates, he said: “We gave UT status to Ladakh to take it to the new heights of development that include power, tele-communication, road, air connectivity along with education and health connectivity. All these sectors are being upgraded.”

The MoS said that Ladakh has great potential to serve as the best tourist destination. “We are exploring Ladakh’s tourism potential in a best way to boost its economy,” he said.

Reddy also announced 5000 jobs for the youth stating that apart from this, whatever opportunities are available will be explored under a proper action plan in consultation with the prime minister and the home minister.

The announcements were made just three days ahead of the LAHDC polls that are slated for October 22