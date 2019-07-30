Union Secretary RDD reviews progress of Baramulla under TAD Programme

Union Secretary Rural Development Department (RDD) Amarjeet Sinha today reviewed the progress cum performance of Baramulla district in different indicators identified under the centrally sponsored Transformation of Aspirational Districts (TAD) Programme during a video conference.

On the occasion, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla Dr G N Itoo briefed him about the progress and performance in the identified sectors viz Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Financial Inclusion and Basic Infrastructure. He presented a detailed information about these indicators and said that district has recorded 100% immunization achievement under Mission Indradhanush. He said that 30 health and wellness centres were also made functional.

In Education sector, the DDC informed that 100% electrification in High and Higher Secondary Schools have been recorded. He further said that 12 middle schools and 15 high schools were upgraded to the next level.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

In Agriculture sector, Dr Itoo informed that 167 agriculture implements, 35 quintals of pulses and oil seeds, 12500 fruit plants and 120729 soil health cards were distributed among the deserving farming communities. Moreover, he added that 100% livestock vaccination has also been recorded in the district.

DDC also presented detailed information about the performance recorded in other indicators including Financial Inclusion and Basic Infrastructure.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

Meanwhile, DDC said that various social and developmental activities were carried out under “Back to Village” programme. He also informed that the district has achieved the top slot in NITI AYOG’s Delta Ranking in April.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance, the Secretary congratulated the district administration and stressed for working with more dedication and synergy. He exhorted upon the officers to achieve saturation in all performance indicators besides assuring every possible support from the union government. Joint Director Planning, Deputy Director Planning, CMO, CEO, ACD DSWO, CHO and various other concerned officers were present during the meeting.