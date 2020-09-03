Union Secy RDD e-reviews progress under TAD programme in Baramulla

Union Secretary, Rural Development, Nagendra Nath Sinha, today e-reviewed progress of Baramulla district in different indicators identified under the centrally sponsored ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ programme.

District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo, briefed about the progress cum performance in the identified sectors like Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources besides Financial Inclusion and Basic Infrastructure. He presented a detailed information about these indicators saying that district has recorded remarkable achievements in several sectors.

DC also sought personal intervention of the Union Secretary in addressing certain impediments pertaining to basic infrastructure in rural areas, health and other vital sectors.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance, Union Secretary appreciated the district administration and exhorted upon the officers to achieve saturation in all performance indicators. He assured every possible support from the Union government in removal of existing bottlenecks under the programme in a time bound manner.

Meanwhile, Union Secretary took review of implementation of various welfare programmes and schemes and urged upon the officers to ensure that all such programmes are implemented at ground level. He asked all stakeholders to work in coordination so that targets are achieved well within the stipulated time frame.

Joint Director Planning, ACD Baramulla and Chief Agriculture Officer besides other concerned were present on the occasion.