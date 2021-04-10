Kashmir, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 1:15 AM

Union Tourism Secretary calls on LG Sinha

Secretary Union Ministry of Tourism Arvind Singh Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor, ManojSinha here at Raj Bhawan.

Union Secretary and LG Sinha discussed about various initiatives being taken by the Tourism department for the development and enhancing tourism prospects in J&K.

LG Sinha said that the J&K government was working on unlocking the vast tourism potential of J&K.

Comprehensive measures were being taken to revive the tourism industry and socio-economic development of all those associated with the sector by providing them with better avenues and livelihood opportunities, he said.

Secretary Tourism, J&K, SarmadHafeez, and Director, Tourism, Kashmir GhulamNabiItoo were also present on the occasion.

