Unity among political parties must: Rasheed

Reiterating that unity among common masses and political parties is the key to success, People’s United Front (PUF) leader and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president, Er Rasheed, Monday asked NC to clear its stand over uniting to defend the special status of the state.

In a statement, Rasheed said, “We all need to understand sensitivity of the issues and it is the time to come true to the expectations of the masses. Without wanting to take any credit, PUF wants to set the record right that both Shah Faesal and I publicly urged for unity among political parties over the apprehensions of assault on special status of the state.”

He added, “I was the first one to appeal for a joint strategy, which was conveyed directly to NC top leadership to take the lead and bring all parties together. It was encouraging that NC’s response was positive and later in the day Mehbooba Mufti also urged Dr Farooq Abdullah to arrange an all party meeting to discuss the issue. If media reports are believed to be true, Dr Farooq had welcomed the suggestion and PUF decided not to take the lead in organizing all party meeting, but let Dr Farooq Abdullah take the call.”

Rasheed further said, “However, it was strange that Omar Abdullah created confusion by suggesting that we must first know response of union government before organizing all party meet, thus contradicting Farooq sahib’s willingness to arrange the meeting.” He said that PUF will wait for NC’s response and if the difference of opinion continued to exist between the NC leadership, then PUF will arrange the all party meeting and take all other measures required to “resist any misadventure”.