Universities are rated on quality research parameters globally: CUK VC

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir Tuesday said the institutions of higher learning, especially the universities across the world are known and recognized by their quality of research and applicability, a statement issue here said.

“The topics chosen by the research scholars should be innovative and touch the contemporary issues and problems confronted by masses,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said in his presidential address while inaugurating the three-day online workshop on “Media Research Methodology” organised by the School of Media Studies. He said the research in media has tremendous scope as media plays a huge role in shaping and framing the opinion of the people. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the media can bring reforms in all the sectors by highlighting both the positive and negative aspects. He hailed the DCJ for holding the workshop.

In his keynote address, Advisor, Mass Communication, Apeejay Education Society, Prof. Ashok Ogra said the main aim of conducting the research was to question the assumptions and come up with answers. He said the research in the media helps both the government and corporate sector to convey their messages effectively to the masses. Prof. Ogra through his presentations deliberated in depth about the TRP ratings and Communication Research and Advertising.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said that for good research in any field and productive outcome, the research methodology chosen has to be perfect. “All the budding researchers should be well versed with the techniques of research methodology so that they could apply the same while pursuing research,” Prof. Zargar said. He said the varsity endeavors to produce quality research and is trying to provide all the facilities to the researchers in this regard.

In his address, Director Research and Development, Prof. G M Bhat said the faculty members in all the departments should counsel and guide the budding research scholars before they start working on any project. “The scholars should be made fully aware about research methodology tools and holding of such workshops provides a platform for the same,” he said.

In his welcome, Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said the objective of organising the research methodology workshop in media was to fully acquaint the research scholars about different methodologies which can be adopted during research in the field. Describing research as a bedrock for the overall growth and development of the country, Prof. Shahid said, the end result of the quality research helps the government functionaries and other organizations to formulate ideal policies and programmes for the benefit of the people.