Unjustified, unacceptable: EJAC

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on Thursday opposed the order of the central government of shifting all service matters of employees of J&K to Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh.

In a statement, EJAC President, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam termed the move quite unfortunate and said such an order was “totally unjustified” and “unacceptable” to J&K employees.

He said the order was unwarranted and will further complicate the situation of the thousands of employees whose cases were pending in courts for a very long time.

“Such an order will not only delay justice to the employees but will also be too costly for the employees as majority of the service related cases belong to the class-IV employees and daily wagers who on a meager salary hardly make their two ends meet,” he said.

Shabnam highlighted Srinagar-Jammu highway remain usually closed for most of the time owing to the landslides or other issues and airfare was skyrocketing.

“In such a scenario to reach the Tribunal on a given date or time will be almost impossible for the employees,” he said.

Shabnum said the traveling, lodging and boarding costs will be too expensive for the employees to bear who were already bearing the brunt of various types of costs related to their cases.

He urged the central government to revoke the order and instead establish the Tribunal in J&K so that the employees will get speedy and cost effective justice.