Unscheduled power cuts irk Ompura residents

Residents of Ompura, Housing Colony Ompura and adjoining areas of Budgam have appealed Executive engineer PDD Budgam, LG Administration, DC Budgam to look into the issue of unscheduled power cuts during day as well as night in the areas mentioned.

A delegation of the local residents told Greater Kashmir said that it is adding to the difficulties of the residents during these harsh winters. “Whenever concerned officials of the department of the area are contacted they always come up with lame excuses like there is line fault at grid station or line fault at receiving station and so on. This is happening since the beginning of the winter, instead of looking into the issues these officials show their negligent attitude or are incompetent in resolving these issues,” the residents said while appealing the concerned authorities to resolve the issue.