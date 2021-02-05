Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Youth National Conference (YNC) President Salman Sagar Friday called for upgrading of basic amenities in Srinagar to ensure sustained improvements in the quality of services being provided to the people.

A statement of YNC issued here quoted Salman as saying that the need of the hour calls for having an effective drainage system integrated with city development.

“The most pressing issues Srinagar is facing is the ever-expanding space needs of its urban population, but also augment the existing infrastructure of the city,” he said.

Salam said that the anticipated change should be sustainable and in sync with the needs of the inhabitants of the city.

“The anticipated urban awakening of Srinagar should be marked by ensuring long-term and short-term plans to deal with storm water drainage. The situation of the drainage network is appalling across the city and the situation in Solina locality is no different,” the statement quoted him as saying while touring various areas of Solina ward in Srinagar.

Salman assured the people that he would take up the matters concerning them at all appropriate form for speedy redress.

Remarking on the issues concerning the people in the ward, he said that the area lacks in basic urban infrastructure ranging from proper drainage, city lighting to waste disposal.

“I have assured the people that I will take up the matter at all appropriate forums. Unfortunately since 2015, the Srinagar city has seen no bump up in its infrastructure. The fate of all the major road and drainage projects initiated by NC led government has facing limbo. More so the gap between the facilities being provided to urban citizenry and the sprawl in population is increasing with each passing day,” Salman said in the statement.