Uphold secular credentials: Hakeem

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen Monday made a fervent appeal to the people to exercise their franchise in favour of secular, honest and dedicated candidates in the ongoing DDC and Panchayat polls.

A statement of PDF issued here said that while addressing a convention of party workers and recently-elected pachs and sarpanchs of Khansahib block in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Yaseen said these elections had provided an opportunity to discourage and defeat communal and divisive forces. “These polls have far-reaching socio-political ramifications on the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Yaseen appealed the people to come out in large numbers to elect their trusted representatives for ensuring development in their respective areas as per their requirements. The PDF statement said PDF had done well to win 45 seats out of the total 50 panch seats and all 5 panch seats in Khansahib block so far.

Yaseen along with other office bearers and party workers congratulated all the newly elected panchs and sarpanchs and urged them to work with dedication for the upliftment of poor and ensure all-round development of their respective areas.