Upload work plans by Apr 25: Govt to Admin Secretaries

J&K Finance department Thursday asked the Administrative Secretaries to upload project and activity-wise duly approved work plans of their departments on BEAMS portal by using option of ‘Work Entry’ by or before April 25.

This would facilitate the release of funds through BEAMS, said an order issued by the Financial Commissioner, Finance department A K Mehta

Earlier, the Administrative departments were asked to furnish work plans by or before 15 April 2021 for authorization of Capex budget for 2021-22.

“In terms of Government Order No 121-F of 2021 dated 1 April 2021, the Administrative departments were advised to furnish work plans by or before 15 April 2021. However, most of the departments have not furnished the work plans so far,” read the Finance Department order No FD-VII-Gen (102) 2011-12-II.

“In order to facilitate the fast-track uploading of work plans by the departments on BEAMS and subsequent release of funds by the Finance department, it is informed to all the Administrative departments that access of ‘work entry’ on BEAMS portal has been made available at departments (FDA) level under login users of Administrative department,” the order read.

“The Administrative Secretaries are, accordingly, requested to ensure that the project and activity-wise duly approved work plans of their respective departments are uploaded on BEAMS portal by making use of the option of ‘work entry’ by or before 25 April 2021 so that the funds can be released through BEAMS at the earliest,” the order read.