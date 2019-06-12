Uploading of objectionable video on social media site|Court initiates criminal proceedings against accused

Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Wednesday initiated criminal proceedings against a man for allegedly defaming an eye clinic on a social media site.

The court directed the accused MudasirBhat to appear before it on June 20. In his petition, the complainant through his counsel Advocate Mir NaveedGul prayed before the court for initiating criminal proceedings against the accused. The court while initiating criminal proceedings against the accused, said that prima facie offence of defamation is made out and there is reasonable reason to summon the accused.

As per the complaint, the accused had uploaded a video on various social networking sites on 21 May to “defame” DrManzoor Eye Care Centre Srinagar.

The complainant further submitted before the court that by the defamatory acts of accused has violated his rights. He submitted a CD of a viral video and its translated its version as a part of the complaint and evidence.

“The accused has also alleged in the viral video that he saw many patients in complainant’s clinic being over charged and dissatisfied with treatment. The allegations are vague, false and only to defame the complainant. Since the establishment of clinic centre since 2004 till date, complainant has received the best feedback from the patients as is evident from the appreciation letters by the patients,” it reads.