Kashmir
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 6, 2019, 5:08 PM

Uri cylinder blast deaths: Governor expresses grief, provides Rs 8 lakh ex-gratia to victim family

Srinagar,
Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the tragic deaths of Parveena Akhter and her three daughters due to a gas cylinder blast inside their house at Uri.

Governor has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief, said an official spokesman.

He has wished speedy recovery to the injured persons undergoing treatment.

On the directions of Governor, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has given an ex-gratia relief of Rs. 8 lakh to the Head of the family and Rs. 50,000 in cash for the medical treatment of those injured. 

Further on Governor’s directions, Baseer Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has sponsored two injured children of the family for free treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi, with free air tickets from Srinagar to Delhi for them and their attendants and two critical care ambulances  have been arranged for safe shifting of patients in Srinagar and Delhi.

