Uri fire death toll reaches 4

Tragedy continues to befall on a family in Sultan Dhaki village of Uri as they lost the third member of the family on Thursday in the “mysterious” fire incident that occurred on February 7. With one more death, the death toll in the fire incident has reached four.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rashid Khan of Sulktan Dhaki, Uri.

Earlier, his wife and a son succumbed to burn injuries while their neighbour also lost his life in the incident.

On February 7, fire broke out from a haystack belonging to Abdul Rashid Khan in Sultan Dhaki village of Uri.

Following the fire, Khan’s family along with several others rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, the incident left five persons including three members of Khan’s family critically injured.

This left the entire area shocked and locals termed the incident “mischievous”.

Uri often witnesses bushfire due to people’s attempt to make coal.

SDPO Uri Junaid Wali said that Police registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the perpetrators whose mischief led to the incident.

The incident prompted the local authorities to issue a public notice, asking public to refrain from lighting fire in the forests which often results in catastrophe.

“The devastating fire in Sultan Dhaki Uri resulted in the death of four persons. This resulted due to the lighting of fire in the forests by some mischievous elements,” the public notice reads. “Such incidents cause tragedies besides damaging green gold and prompting wild animals to infiltrate into residential areas. Therefore, people who are visiting forest areas for economic advantage are requested to refrain from visiting forest areas or lighting fire in the forest areas. Whosoever is found involved in such activities will be punished under the law.”