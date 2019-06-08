Uri gas cylinder blast: Six-year-old boy succumbs at AIIMS, toll five

A six-year-old boy who along with his mother and five other siblings were injured in a gas cylinder blast on May 27 last month succumbed at AIIMS Delhi.

Ubaid Ahmad was shifted from Children’s Hospital Sonawar to AIIMS Delhi two days back for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed today morning, reported news agency GNS while quoting a police officer.

Earlier, his mother Parveena Akther (35) and three sisters Saima Bano (18) Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaishta Bano (14) had also succumbed to injuries last week.

They were injured in the gas cylinder blast at their residence at Laghama village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 27.

Also on directions of Governor of J&K,the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla had handed over a cheque of eight lakh fifty thousand rupees to the head of the victims’ family.

