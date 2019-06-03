Uri gas cylinder blast: Two more siblings succumb, toll 4

The death toll in the last week’s LPG cylinder blast mounted to four on Monday morning with two more injured siblings breathing their last at SKIMS Soura.

The two sisters who succumbed today were identified as Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaishta Bano (14) daughters of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo.

A police officer from Uri confirmed to news agency GNS that the duo succumbed early morning at SKIMS Soura.

Seven members of the family including their mother were injured in a gas cylinder blast at their home in Laghama village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 27.

On Sunday, their mother and another sister has passed away at SKIMS.