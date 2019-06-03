Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 11:01 AM

Uri gas cylinder blast: Two more siblings succumb, toll 4

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 11:01 AM

The death toll in the last week’s LPG cylinder blast mounted to four on Monday morning with two more injured siblings breathing their last at SKIMS Soura.

The two sisters who succumbed today were identified as Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaishta Bano (14) daughters of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo.

Trending News

Defence Minister to visit Siachen, Srinagar today

Premier mental health programme fails to take off in Kashmir

High-level panel for all-out effort to deal with highway landslides

Jammu city continues to reel under heat wave

A police officer from Uri confirmed to news agency GNS that the duo succumbed early morning at SKIMS Soura.

Seven members of the family including their mother were injured in a gas cylinder blast at their home in Laghama village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 27.

On Sunday, their mother and another sister has passed away at SKIMS.

Tagged in ,
Related News