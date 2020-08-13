Uri residents complain delay in issuance of domicile certificates

Locals here on Thursday complained delay in issuance of the domicile certificates by the authorities.

A group of residents said they have filled online application forms more than a month ago but they were yet to get the certificates.

“I have applied for the certificate one-and-half-month ago but till date I haven’t got the certificate though I was told by the authorities the same will be issued within days,” said Waseem Ahmad, a local.

He said many of the residents approached the authorities several times for issuance of the certificates but to no avail.

Another local, Muhammad Abdullah said authorities were making excuse of low internet speed to delay issuance of the certificate.

“When all other offices in the Valley are working with broadband facility why should there be problem only with Tehsil office Uri,” he said.

A student who wished not to be named said he has to sit for job interview, but delay in issuance of the certificate could ruin his career.

Syed Khurshid Ahmad, Tehsildar Uri said low speed internet facility was “stalling the process” of issuing the certificates. “Even mobile and internet services remain affected in Uri and we have also taken up the matter with BSNL authorities,” he said.

“If anyone has an emergency for the certificate, we can issue them offline on a fast track basis,” he said adding “we will look for an alternate way so that people don’t suffer,” he said.