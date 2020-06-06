Uri residents urge govt to repair damaged bridge

Residents of Lachipora-Dazana village in Uri town of Baramulla district on Saturday appealed authorities to repair the damaged wooden bridge which has affected the movement of commuters.

The residents said since the last 10 years authorities have neglected the area on developmental front. They said a wooden bridge in Lachipora (B) was completely damaged more than 10 years ago.

They said despite passing of a decade, the bridge was yet to be repaired.

They said last month a six-year-old boy fell down from the damaged bridge and died on the spot.

Station House Officer, Bijhama police station, Nasir Ahmad Bhat confirmed the death of the minor, Sahir Ahmad Sudan (Khan) son of Maqsood Sudan of Dazna village. he said the boy died on May 5 while trying to cross the bridge.

Sarpanch of the village, Muhammad Aslam Khan also narrated the inconvenience faced by residents of the area in absence of the bridge.