Uri villages reeling under darkness

Scores of villages in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are reeling under darkness following the damage to transmission line in Gingal on Tuesday.

The damage to the 33 KVA transmission line occurred at Gingal Uri after two steel poles fell on the ground.

The 33 KV transmission line charges three receiving stations of Uri – Salamabad, Mohra and Bandi.

Locals here said that they had taken up the issue of replacement of poles with the Power Development Department on several occasions as they had suffered corrosion and posed a threat to the local population.

“The poles had decayed and locals had anticipated that they would fall. However, the PDD department never paid heed to our pleas and the poles collapsed today,” said BasharatHussain of Gingal Uri.

Meanwhile, following the incident, scores of villages across Uri area of Baramulla district were plunged into darkness.

The PDD officials rushed to the spot and started work on the damaged poles.