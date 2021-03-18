Uri woman dies on way to hospital as authorities fail to restore road to Churanda

As authorities failed to restore road connectivity between Uri town and Churanda village following the recent landslides in the area, 26-year-old Zareena Begum of Churanda died on way to hospital on Thursday.

Zareena’s family said that she was not keeping well since last few days and died near Thajal village while being shifted on a stretcher to the Sub District Hospital Uri.

“The failure of the authorities to restore road connectivity led to the death of our daughter. We could not shift her to the hospital as the road was blocked. Our desperate attempt to save her by trekking several kilometres went in vain,” said Zareen’s relative, Nazir Ahmad.

Another relative of Zareena, Fayaz Ahmad said, “Thursday morning, she ran high fever after which we decided to shift her to Uri hospital.”

The locals said that the authorities need to come up with some alternative to this road stretch which falls in the slide-prone area.

“The department of PMGSY needs to be made accountable for constructing this road while ignoring other options. This road was constructed in year 2011 and since then hundreds of landslides have hit it, making it a lucrative business for the concern department that spends huge money on lifting the debris,” said Irshad Ahmad, a local.

Located near the zero line in Uri, Churanda village witnesses frequent shelling with several civilians killed and scores of structures damaged.

“The road connectivity is most important in absence if which people will die in their homes,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a local villager.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Uri Riyaz Ahmad said the authorities were busy in restoring the road connectivity.

“Recently, a team of PMGSY visited the area to take stock of the situation. They gave suggestions to the engineers that would be implements with better weather conditions. The macadamisation of some portion of the land too will be started soon,” he said.