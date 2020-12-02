Urs Observance of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) | Dr Farooq Abdullah greets people

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday greeted people on the annual Urs observance of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib Sonwar, hoping the day increases the prospects of peace and prosperity in J&K.

Among others Party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC President Salam Ali Sagar, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Peer Afaq, Ahsan Pardesi have also greeted people on the auspicious Urs Observance.