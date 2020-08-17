Urs Observance Of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) | Farooq Abdullah greets people

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday greeted people on the annual Urs observance of Ameer Ul Momineen Hazrat UmarFarooq (RA).

In his message, Abdullah said Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) followed the footsteps of beloved Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

“He was one of the four rightly guided Caliphs; even today he continues to be a role model for strength, justice, love, compassion and mercy. His role in shaping the early Islamic community is widely acknowledged,” Abdullah said.

He impressed upon the administration to ensure all facilities to devotees at Asar-e-Sharief Dargha Hazratbal, and other shrines across Kashmir in view of the Urs.

Meanwhile, Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of senior party functionary Sheikh Abdul Rahman of Wakoora, Ganderal. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Senior NC leader Mian Altaf extended condolences to the bereaved family while the party’s district President Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar visited the family in Wakoora. Abdullah and senior party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal and Nasir Aslam Wani also expressed grief over the demise of noted socio-religious personality Syed Ghulam Ud Din Shah Bazaz of Babadem here.