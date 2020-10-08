Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 11:20 PM

Urs of Hazrat Baha-Ud -Din Naqshband Bhukhari (RA) | Ensure all facilities to devotees: Sagar to admin

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 11:20 PM
File Pic

National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday impressed upon divisional administration of Kashmir to ensure round-the-clock facilities to devotees during annual Urs observance of Hazrat Khwaja Baha Ud Din Naqshband Bhukhari (RA) at Khanqa-e-Naqashbandia Khwaja Bazar, here.

Sagar said rush of the devotees rises exponentially during the Urs and hence making it was imperative for the government to step up basic civic amenities and other security measures at the shrine.

Trending News

Several Panchs resign in Handwara

Greater Kashmir

Palhallan: Locals stop macadamisation of road over use of 'sub-standard material'

Release all political prisoners: Hurriyat M

“The social life of Kashmiris is deeply imbued with the teachings of such Sufi saints like Hazrat Baha Ud Din Naqshband Bhukhri (RA),” he said.

He said the administration was duty-bound to ensure hassle free Urs observance by providing transport facilities, drinking water and electricity supply at the shrines.

Related News