Urs of Hazrat Baha-Ud -Din Naqshband Bhukhari (RA) | Ensure all facilities to devotees: Sagar to admin

National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday impressed upon divisional administration of Kashmir to ensure round-the-clock facilities to devotees during annual Urs observance of Hazrat Khwaja Baha Ud Din Naqshband Bhukhari (RA) at Khanqa-e-Naqashbandia Khwaja Bazar, here.

Sagar said rush of the devotees rises exponentially during the Urs and hence making it was imperative for the government to step up basic civic amenities and other security measures at the shrine.

“The social life of Kashmiris is deeply imbued with the teachings of such Sufi saints like Hazrat Baha Ud Din Naqshband Bhukhri (RA),” he said.

He said the administration was duty-bound to ensure hassle free Urs observance by providing transport facilities, drinking water and electricity supply at the shrines.